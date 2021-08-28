Gas savings: The cheapest station in Boron

(BORON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Boron area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N. Regular there was listed at $3.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Chevron at 5852 E Ca-58, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.98 $ 4.28 $ 4.58 $ 4.34 card card $ 3.98 $ 4.28 $ 4.58 $ 4.34

Pilot 5725 Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.35 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.54 $ 4.99 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.