Jeffersonville, OH

Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 7 days ago
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) According to Jeffersonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 220 State St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

220 State St, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.26
$3.66
$3.29

Speedway

11584 Allen Rd Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.39

Love's Travel Stop

13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$3.18
$3.53
$3.38
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.53
$3.43

Sunoco

10 W High St, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

BP

304 State St, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$--

Flying J

9935 Oh-41 , Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.29
$3.72
$3.39
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.69
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

