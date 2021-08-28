Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Jeffersonville
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) According to Jeffersonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
Shell at 220 State St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.26
$3.66
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$3.18
$3.53
$3.38
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.53
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.29
$3.72
$3.39
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.69
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
