Kim Was Reportedly "Blindsided" And "Upset" About Kanye's DaBaby And Marilyn Stunt

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West’s latest Donda album party is definitely his buzziest yet, and that’s because he had some questionable guests alongside him. Included among the notable guests at the event was Kim Kardashian, and although she was there to support him, she apparently had no clue certain people would also be featured in the rapper’s surprise performance. ICYMI, West's party featured Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, and Kim Kardashian reportedly reacted to Kanye West's Donda guests with shock.

