Cook gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COOK, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Cook area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Spur at 11 S Us-53. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Spur at 11 S Us-53, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Spur 11 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Mobil 201 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Cenex 320 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.