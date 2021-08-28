Van Horn gas at $3.15 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(VAN HORN, TX) According to Van Horn gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1801 Fontage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.15
$3.48
$3.84
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.34
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
