Van Horn gas at $3.15 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VAN HORN, TX) According to Van Horn gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1801 Fontage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 501 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.48 $ 3.84 $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 810 E Broadway St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

Valero 500 Van Horn St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Valero 601 E Broadway, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.