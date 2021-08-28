Cancel
Van Horn, TX

Van Horn gas at $3.15 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Van Horn Dispatch
Van Horn Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ncusN_0bfkSc0j00

(VAN HORN, TX) According to Van Horn gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1801 Fontage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

501 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.15
$3.48
$3.84
$3.39

Love's Travel Stop

810 E Broadway St, Van Horn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.34
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.85
$--

Valero

500 Van Horn St, Van Horn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.29

Valero

601 E Broadway, Van Horn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Van Horn Dispatch

Van Horn Dispatch

Van Horn, TX
