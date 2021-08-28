This is the cheapest gas in Ritzville right now

(RITZVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Ritzville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

Exxon at 102 W Galbreath Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 101 W Galbreath Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.87.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 102 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1508 W 1St Ave, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Love's Travel Stop 1370 N Wa-261, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.