Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Preston

(PRESTON, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Preston area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon.

BP at 209 Kansas St Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 100 Sheridan St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 209 Kansas St Nw, Preston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 875 Hwy 52 N, Preston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.