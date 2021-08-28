Cancel
Stamford, NY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Stamford

Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 7 days ago
(STAMFORD, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stamford area offering savings of $0.02 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Corner Stop at 1356 Ny-10. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.17 at Sunoco at 2 Harper St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.16.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Corner Stop

1356 Ny-10, Jefferson
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stamford, NY
With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

