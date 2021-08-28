Here’s the cheapest gas in Kingsville Saturday

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

Sheetz at 2411 N Ridge Rd E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4000 Park Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 2411 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ --

Clark 3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Circle K 5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.53 $ 3.39

Speedway 2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.26 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Grab & Go 5760 Oh-193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.42 $ 3.73 $ --

Circle K 5713 Oh-84 & 193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.