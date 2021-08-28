Here’s the cheapest gas in Fountain City Saturday

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fountain City area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Trip at 43 S Shore Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Trip 43 S Shore Dr, Fountain City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.70 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.