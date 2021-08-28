Siren gas at $2.98 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SIREN, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Siren area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Holiday at 24096 Wi-35. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Fourwinds Express at 7389 Airport Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 24096 Wi-35, Siren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Marathon 24184 Wi-35, Siren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.58 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.