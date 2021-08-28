Here’s the cheapest gas in Silver Bay Saturday

(SILVER BAY, MN) According to Silver Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 93 Outer Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.16 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 93 Outer Dr, Silver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.96 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.