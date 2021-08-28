Here’s the cheapest gas in Shamrock Saturday

(SHAMROCK, TX) According to Shamrock gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 1455 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Allsup's at 811 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shamrock area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 1455 N Main St, Shamrock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1551 N Main St, Shamrock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1627 N Main St, Shamrock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.