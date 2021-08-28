Where's the cheapest gas in John Day?

(JOHN DAY, OR) Gas prices vary across in the John Day area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Leathers at 603 W Main was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 801 Us-26 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Leathers 603 W Main , John Day, Or

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 3.51

Mobil 133 Washington St, Canyon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.