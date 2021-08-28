Ronda gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(RONDA, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Ronda, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunbelt at 620 N Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.72.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.60
$3.00
$3.40
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
