Ronda gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RONDA, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Ronda, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunbelt at 620 N Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.72.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 401 Cc Camp Rd, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.