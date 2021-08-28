Where's the cheapest gas in Warren?

(WARREN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Warren, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 11707 Us-69 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 11560 Us-69 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Warren area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 11707 Us-69, Warren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.