Tonopah, NV

Tonopah gas at $4.02 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Tonopah Post
 7 days ago
(TONOPAH, NV) According to Tonopah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.02 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Rebel

444 Depot Rd, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.02
$--
$--
$--

Shell

459 Main St, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tonopah Post

Tonopah, NV
With Tonopah Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

