Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, south central Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 930 AM MDT At 844 AM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Ranchester, or 13 miles northwest of Sheridan, moving northeast at 35 mph. Other strong thunderstorms were moving northeast through Sheridan County. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Big Horn, Tongue River Reservoir, Parkman, Banner and Story. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH