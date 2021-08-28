Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Paden City

(PADEN CITY, WV) According to Paden City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Becky's Fly Spot at 33260 Oh-7 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 1142 S Bridge St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.03

Speedway 132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.34 $ 3.41 $ 3.04

Go Mart 808 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.