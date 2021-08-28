Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Paden City
(PADEN CITY, WV) According to Paden City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Becky's Fly Spot at 33260 Oh-7 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.34
$3.41
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
