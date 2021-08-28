Cancel
Crouse, NC

This is the cheapest gas in Crouse right now

Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 7 days ago
(CROUSE, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Crouse area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 471 N Generals Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Coastal at 2311 W Nc-27, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

471 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.96
$3.31
$3.08

RaceWay

1913 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$3.09

Mobil

1627 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.13
$3.48
$3.09

Murphy USA

2503 Lincolnton Hwy, Cherryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.36
$3.16

Southern Star

1410 E Church St, Cherryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Lane Express

601 Riverside Dr, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
44
Followers
248
Post
1K+
Views
