This is the cheapest gas in Crouse right now

(CROUSE, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Crouse area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 471 N Generals Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Coastal at 2311 W Nc-27, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 471 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.08

RaceWay 1913 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Mobil 1627 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 2503 Lincolnton Hwy, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.36 $ 3.16

Southern Star 1410 E Church St, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lane Express 601 Riverside Dr, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.