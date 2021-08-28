Cancel
Security News This Week: California Man Stole 620,000 iCloud Photos in Search of Nudes

By Brian Barret
Wired
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot to worry about in the world today, so apologies in advance for this additional level of existential stress: New research indicates that in the event of a solar superstorm—the kind that hit in 1859—the internet could go down entirely, and take even longer than the power grid to restore. The risk lies primarily in the undersea cables that connect continents, which are inconsistently grounded and rely on components that a geomagnetic surge could disrupt. While solar storms of that magnitude are rare, they do happen—and internet infrastructure has never been tested against it.

Public SafetyWired

Security News This Week: Hackers Stole Over $90M From Japan's Liquid Crypto Exchange

Earlier this week, T-Mobile confirmed a data breach that affects at least 48 million people, a number that could still rise as the company continues its investigation. The data set contains particularly sensitive information like social security numbers, driver's license details, and reportedly even the unique IMEI numbers associated with each smartphone. Not only that, but the vast majority of victims in the breach so far aren't even T-Mobile customers; they're instead former or prospective customers who at some point applied for credit with the carrier. A class action suit has already been filed although the arbitration clause in T-Mobile customer agreements may be a hurdle in the road to restitution.
Public Safetytech.co

An Email Scammer Stole 620K Photos From iCloud Accounts

A California man has pled guilty to impersonating iCloud customer support over email in order to gain access to thousands of accounts. He stole more than 620,000 photos and 9,000 videos, stopping in mid-2018 after an FBI investigation raided his house. His motive: Stealing and sharing images of nude women, hosted on his Dropbox account.
ComputersWired

Security News This Week: BrakTooth Flaws Affect Billions of Bluetooth Devices

Plus: A spyware ban, a big WhatsApp fine, and more of the week's top security news. When Apple announced in August that it would check for child sexual abuse materials on its customers' devices, privacy advocates and cryptographers immediately and loudly rejected the idea. In the face of that sustained backlash, the company said Friday that it would stand down, at least for now. While Apple hasn't reversed course completely, many of its critics were at least relieved that it's taking more time to hear out their concerns before pushing the system live.
Cell Phonesthreatpost.com

Digital State IDs Start Rollouts Despite Privacy Concerns

Eight states are introducing drivers licenses and identification cards available for use on Apple iPhones and Watches, but critics warn about the dangers of eliminating the use of a paper-based system entirely. Apple has unveiled the first eight states that will roll out digital IDs and drivers licenses on its...
Cell PhonesThe Hacker News

FTC Bans Stalkerware App SpyFone; Orders Company to Erase Secretly Stolen Data

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday banned a stalkerware app company called SpyFone from the surveillance business over concerns that it stealthily harvested and shared data on people's physical movements, phone use, and online activities that were then used by stalkers and domestic abusers to monitor potential targets. "SpyFone...
TechnologyWired

Apple Backs Down on Its Controversial Photo-Scanning Plans

In August, Apple detailed several new features intended to stop the dissemination of child sexual abuse materials. The backlash from cryptographers to privacy advocates to Edward Snowden himself was near-instantaneous, largely tied to Apple's decision not only to scan iCloud photos for CSAM, but to also check for matches on your iPhone or iPad. After weeks of sustained outcry, Apple is standing down. At least for now.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Apple just delayed iPhone photo scanning program following backlash

Apple has reportedly decided to delay its controversial upcoming program to scan iPhones for child-sexual-abuse material (CSAM). "Last month we announced plans for features intended to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material," Apple said in a statement emailed to reporters.
Public SafetyWired

Why Ransomware Hackers Love a Holiday Weekend

On the Friday heading into Memorial Day weekend this year, it was meat processing giant JBS. On the Friday before the Fourth of July, it was IT management software company Kaseya and, by extension, over a thousand businesses of varying size. It remains to be seen whether Labor Day will see a high-profile ransomware meltdown as well, but one thing is clear: Hackers love holidays.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.

