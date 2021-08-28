This is the cheapest gas in Gila Bend right now

(GILA BEND, AZ) According to Gila Bend gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Chevron at 623 W Pima St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gila Bend area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 820 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.43

Pilot Travel Center 3006 S Butterfield Tr, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.51 $ 3.74 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.