Gila Bend, AZ

This is the cheapest gas in Gila Bend right now

Gila Bend News Beat
 7 days ago
(GILA BEND, AZ) According to Gila Bend gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Chevron at 623 W Pima St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gila Bend area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop

820 W Pima St, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.44
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.65
$3.43

Pilot Travel Center

3006 S Butterfield Tr, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.51
$3.74
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

