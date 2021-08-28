Rangely gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RANGELY, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rangely area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 102 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Conoco at 102 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 102 E Main St, Rangely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 317 E Main St, Rangely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Loaf 'N Jug 783 Co-64 W, Rangely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.