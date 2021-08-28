Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chamberlain
(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Chamberlain area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 202 E King St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 100 E Sd-16, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
