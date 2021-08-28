Where's the cheapest gas in Golden Meadow?

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Golden Meadow area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Golden Meadow area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 705 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 18513 La-3235, Galliano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.