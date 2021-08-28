Cancel
Milford, ME

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Milford

Posted by 
Milford News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bfkRQKg00

(MILFORD, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Milford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 671 Stillwater Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 10 Gilman Falls Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO

671 Stillwater Ave, Old Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

19 Stillwater Ave, Orono
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$3.32
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Alltown

103 Park St, Orono
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34

Shell

12 Main Rd, Milford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.74
$3.34

Irving

53 Main St, Orono
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.41
$3.76
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Milford News Watch

Milford News Watch

Milford, ME
With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

