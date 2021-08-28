Gas savings: The cheapest station in Milford

(MILFORD, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Milford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 671 Stillwater Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 10 Gilman Falls Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 671 Stillwater Ave, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 19 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alltown 103 Park St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34

Shell 12 Main Rd, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.34

Irving 53 Main St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.