Kemmerer gas at $3.78 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KEMMERER, WY) According to Kemmerer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 521 Coral. Regular there was listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Sinclair at 304 Us-189, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kemmerer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 521 Coral, Kemmerer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.