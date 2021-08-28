Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Joey Gatewood ruled immediately eligible for UCF, per report

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that’s long been expected, former Kentucky and Auburn quarterback Joey Gatewood has landed at a new school. And now he has received immediate eligibility to play at Central Florida under his old coach, Gus Malzahn. Gatewood’s status was reported by Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Gatewood...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Penn State#American Football#Ucf#The Orlando Sentinel#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportschatsports.com

Joey Gatewood announces transfer to Central Florida

And just like, Joey Gatewood is out of Kentucky and on his way to UCF. One week ago today, Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops announced that junior quarterback Joey Gatewood would put his name in the transfer portal. Seven days later, Gatewood announced that he has committed to the University of Central Florida.
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn football: Joey Gatewood’s teammates’ reaction to UCF transfer

Auburn football quarterback Joey Gatewood (1) warms up at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. While it was all but a definite the past week, former Auburn football QB Joey Gatewood has officially announced his transfer to the UCF Knights from the University of Kentucky football program.
Missouri StateLexington Herald-Leader

SEC links: Joey Gatewood finds a home; Missouri loses a defensive lineman

Joey Gatewood has officially committed to UCF. Tom Green of AL.com reports, “Another former Auburn player will be joining Gus Malzahn at UCF. Quarterback Joey Gatewood, who started his career on the Plains before transferring to Kentucky, announced Sunday afternoon that he has committed to UCF following his departure from Lexington, Ky. Gatewood entered the transfer portal Aug. 15 after Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops named Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.”
Footballnationofblue.com

Former UK quarterback Joey Gatewood is transferring to UCF

Former Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood will continue his college football career at Central Florida. Gatewood announced his decision on Twitter earlier today:. Needless to say, Gatewood just never panned out at Kentucky. After he lost the first string job to Will Levis, he entered the transfer portal. We wish him well at UCF.
College Sports247Sports

Joey Gatewood cleared to play for UCF this season

Former Kentucky quarterback Joey Gatewood, who transferred to Central Florida, has received a waiver from the NCAA to play for the Golden Knights this season, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Gatewood decided to enter the transfer portal on Aug. 16 after Penn State transfer Will Levis was...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Spun

Look: Video Of Sideline Reporter Eating A Banana Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, Will Levis made the decision to transfer from Penn State after failing to unseat Sean Clifford as starting quarterback. The former Penn State backup quarterback decided to make the move to the SEC, transferring to Kentucky. After making the move to Kentucky, one of his videos on social media went viral.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit takes a shot at Miami during Alabama blowout

Kirk Herbstreit calls it like he sees it. And, the way he sees it, you shouldn’t be celebrating when your team is down multiple touchdowns. So, when he saw Miami break out its turnover chain while losing big to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday evening in Atlanta, he used the opportunity to fire off a tweet criticizing all teams that continue to use their turnover props when trailing by multiple scores:
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bruce Pearl and Gus Malzahn reunite at UCF

Coach Pearl is in the Bounce House for UCF’s opener. Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and current Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl created a friendship during Malzahn’s time at Auburn. And tonight, Pearl decided to show up to Orlando to watch Malzahn’s Knights take on the Boise State Broncos, per Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports. “Blood is thicker than water. He’s my brother,” Coach Pearl told Marcello.
Auburn, ALsaturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: An open letter to Bo Nix

This is certainly not the Auburn you expected. We can all agree on that. You signed up to be the next great quarterback under Gus Malzahn. That didn’t work out. You were ready to elevate Auburn into a perennial Playoff contender. That didn’t work out. It’s time to shake it...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Gus Malzahn makes history in UCF's thrilling win over Boise State

The Gus Malzahn era started with a downer — a 100-yard pick-6 on the team’s opening drive, but the first-year Knights coach ended up leading his troops to a massive comeback win, making history in the process. The UCF-Boise State game was delayed due to weather, and once the game...
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Fans react to Bruce Pearl in full UCF gear

The Auburn football program is eight months into the Bryan Harsin era, and eight months removed from the years of Gus Malzahn, who was fired by Auburn last December. He didn’t stay unemployed for long before accepting the head coaching position at the University of Central Florida. Malzahn is not...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."

Comments / 0

Community Policy