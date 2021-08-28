Calais gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CALAIS, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Calais area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon.

Valero at 37 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 32 Houlton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Calais area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 37 Main St, Calais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Irving 691 Main St, Calais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.48 $ 3.83 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.