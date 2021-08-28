Gas savings: The cheapest station in Enterprise

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Enterprise, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 300 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 111 N W 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 300 N Main St, Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Texaco 207 S River St, Enterprise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.