Clarendon, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Clarendon Saturday

Clarendon Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dit4T_0bfkQUyD00

(CLARENDON, TX) According to Clarendon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Alon at 815 E 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CEFCO

302 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.89

Conoco

415 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89

Phillips 66

619 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.89

Valero

805 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.29
$2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarendon, TX
