Freer gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FREER, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Freer area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 100 W Riley St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 116 E Riley St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 100 W Riley St, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 101 S Norton Ave, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 322 S Norton Ave, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.