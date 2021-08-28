Here’s the cheapest gas in Memphis Saturday

(MEMPHIS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Memphis, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 110 N Clay St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Casey's at 110 N Clay St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 110 N Clay St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

MFA W Us-136, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

BP 427 E Grand Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.