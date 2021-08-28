Cancel
Kimball, NE

Kimball gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

Kimball Times
 7 days ago
(KIMBALL, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Kimball area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Stop at 230 S Chestnut St. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Conoco at 1700 Old Highway 71, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.10.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Stop

230 S Chestnut St, Kimball
card$3.04
$3.27

Coop Distributors

312 S Chestnut St, Kimball
card$3.08
$3.34

Vince's Corner

100 E 3Rd St, Kimball
card$3.08
$3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

