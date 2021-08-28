Kimball gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(KIMBALL, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Kimball area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Stop at 230 S Chestnut St. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Conoco at 1700 Old Highway 71, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.10.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Stop 230 S Chestnut St, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Coop Distributors 312 S Chestnut St, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Vince's Corner 100 E 3Rd St, Kimball

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.