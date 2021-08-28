This is the cheapest gas in Duchesne right now

(DUCHESNE, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Duchesne area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

Shell at 94 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 500 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.77.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 94 E Main St, Duchesne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.