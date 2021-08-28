Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beresford, SD

Where's the cheapest gas in Beresford?

Posted by 
Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsOiQ_0bfkQOv500

(BERESFORD, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beresford area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

Sinclair at 1501 W Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 910 W Cedar St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beresford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair

1501 W Cedar St, Beresford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Beresford Post

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
18
Followers
236
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beresford, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#W Cedar St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy