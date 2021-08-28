Where's the cheapest gas in Beresford?

(BERESFORD, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beresford area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

Sinclair at 1501 W Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 910 W Cedar St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beresford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 1501 W Cedar St, Beresford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.