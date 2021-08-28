Grand Marais gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) According to Grand Marais gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 110 1St Ave E. Regular there was listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Holiday at 3 W Mn-61, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Marais area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 110 1St Ave E, Grand Marais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.