Grand Marais gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(GRAND MARAIS, MN) According to Grand Marais gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 110 1St Ave E. Regular there was listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Holiday at 3 W Mn-61, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Marais area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$3.45
$3.22
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
