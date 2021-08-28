Cancel
Exmore, VA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Exmore Saturday

Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 7 days ago
(EXMORE, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Exmore, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 7410 Lankford Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.07 at Sunoco at 33330 Lankford Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

7410 Lankford Hwy, Nassawadox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.60
$--

Royal Farms

4317 Lankford Hwy, Exmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

