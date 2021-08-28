Where's the cheapest gas in Barnum?
(BARNUM, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Barnum, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
Minit Mart at 1050 Mn-73 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 80 Arrowhead Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Barnum area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
