Barnum, MN

Where's the cheapest gas in Barnum?

Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 7 days ago
(BARNUM, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Barnum, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

Minit Mart at 1050 Mn-73 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 80 Arrowhead Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Barnum area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Minit Mart

1050 Mn-73, Moose Lake
Kwik Trip

4694 Opportunity Dr, Moose Lake
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Barnum News Alert

Barnum News Alert

Barnum, MN
With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

