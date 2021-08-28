Where's the cheapest gas in Barnum?

(BARNUM, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Barnum, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

Minit Mart at 1050 Mn-73 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 80 Arrowhead Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Barnum area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Minit Mart 1050 Mn-73, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Kwik Trip 4694 Opportunity Dr, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.