Save up to $0.16 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Shippenville

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shippenville area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

Jiffy at 17933 Paint Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 401 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shippenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Jiffy 17933 Paint Blvd, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

CITGO 10315 Us-322, Shippenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sunoco 160 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.