Shippenville, PA

Save up to $0.16 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Shippenville

Shippenville Dispatch
 7 days ago
(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shippenville area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

Jiffy at 17933 Paint Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 401 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shippenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Jiffy

17933 Paint Blvd, Shippenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59

CITGO

10315 Us-322, Shippenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.59

Sunoco

160 E State St, Knox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville, PA
ABOUT

With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

