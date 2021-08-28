Cancel
Phillipsburg, KS

Phillipsburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Phillipsburg News Beat
 7 days ago
(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Phillipsburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alta at 695 State Street. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.9 at Rangeland Coopertives at 250 F St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alta

695 State Street, Phillipsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.26
$3.14

Cenex

1390 State St, Phillipsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Phillipsburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Alta#Rangeland Coopertives
