New Town gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NEW TOWN, ND) Depending on where you fill up in New Town, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eagles Landing at 402 Nd-23 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 712 1St St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Eagles Landing 402 Nd-23, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 99 Coop St, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.