New Town gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NEW TOWN, ND) Depending on where you fill up in New Town, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eagles Landing at 402 Nd-23 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 712 1St St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
