This is the cheapest gas in Eureka right now

(EUREKA, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Eureka, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

Eastside Service at 1500 E River St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 720 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Eastside Service 1500 E River St, Eureka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.