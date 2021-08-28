Lyman gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon
(LYMAN, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Lyman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.
Maverik at 222 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gas-N-Go at 2797 Cr-231, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.86 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.24
$3.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
