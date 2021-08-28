Lyman gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon

(LYMAN, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Lyman area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

Maverik at 222 S Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gas-N-Go at 2797 Cr-231, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 222 S Main, Lyman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.84

Maverik 655 No. Hwy 414, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.