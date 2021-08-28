Cancel
Marlinton, WV

Marlinton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Marlinton News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bfkQ8si00

(MARLINTON, WV) According to Marlinton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 716 Seneca Tr (Us-219) was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Woodford Express at 802 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

716 Seneca Tr (Us-219), Marlinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.55
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marlinton, WV
With Marlinton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

