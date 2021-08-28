Marlinton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MARLINTON, WV) According to Marlinton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 716 Seneca Tr (Us-219) was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Woodford Express at 802 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 716 Seneca Tr (Us-219), Marlinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.