Marlinton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MARLINTON, WV) According to Marlinton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 716 Seneca Tr (Us-219) was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Woodford Express at 802 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.55
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
