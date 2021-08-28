Cancel
Morenci, MI

Morenci gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Morenci Times
 7 days ago
(MORENCI, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Morenci area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon.

Marathon at 17980 Us-20 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 216 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morenci area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

17980 Us-20, Fayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Morenci Times

ABOUT

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

