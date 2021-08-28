Cancel
Colfax, WA

Where's the cheapest gas in Colfax?

Posted by 
Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peGNe_0bfkQ67G00

(COLFAX, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Colfax area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Busch Distributors at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colfax area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Busch Distributors

126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$--
$4.68
$3.89

Chevron

113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$3.94
$3.99
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

