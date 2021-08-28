Where's the cheapest gas in Colfax?

(COLFAX, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Colfax area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Busch Distributors at 126 W Walla Walla Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Cenex at 205 E Harrison St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colfax area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Busch Distributors 126 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ 4.68 $ 3.89

Chevron 113 W Walla Walla Hwy, Colfax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.94 $ 3.99 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.