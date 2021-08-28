Cancel
Clayton, NM

Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Clayton

Posted by 
Clayton News Watch
Clayton News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0bfkQ5EX00

(CLAYTON, NM) According to Clayton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 321 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 703 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.20.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

321 Main St, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1213 S 1St St, Clayton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clayton News Watch

Clayton News Watch

Clayton, NM
With Clayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

