Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Junction

(JUNCTION, TX) According to Junction gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 2349 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 2342 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 2349 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 2342 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.26 $ 3.73 $ 3.15

Phillips 66 2350 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.15

Chevron 2415 N Main St, Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.