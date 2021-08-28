Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Junction
(JUNCTION, TX) According to Junction gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 2349 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 2342 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.93
$3.26
$3.73
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.74
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.01
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
