Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction, TX

Save $0.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Junction

Posted by 
Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bfkQ4Lo00

(JUNCTION, TX) According to Junction gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 2349 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 2342 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

2349 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

2342 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.93
$3.26
$3.73
$3.15

Phillips 66

2350 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.74
$3.15

Chevron

2415 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Junction Updates

Junction Updates

Junction, TX
9
Followers
227
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy