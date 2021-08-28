Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Blue Mountain

(BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Blue Mountain, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 112 N Guyton Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Coleman Brothers at 720 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 112 N Guyton Blvd, Blue Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Pure 401 S Guyton Blvd, Blue Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.